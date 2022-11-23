Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.11.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $392.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.89. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

