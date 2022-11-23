Post (NYSE:POST) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

POST has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Post to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of POST stock opened at $93.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 20.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

