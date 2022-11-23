Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $418.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Featured Articles

