Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $418.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
