Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Rating Reiterated by Cormark

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cormark in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Meta Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 2.03 on Monday. Meta Materials has a 52 week low of 0.63 and a 52 week high of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $733.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Meta Materials by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

