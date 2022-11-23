Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Cowen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

PTON stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

