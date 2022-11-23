Analysts Issue Forecasts for DarioHealth Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for DarioHealth in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DarioHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for DarioHealth’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DRIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis cut their target price on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $9.15 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

DarioHealth Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $4.77 on Monday. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DarioHealth by 32.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in DarioHealth by 43.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 11.4% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 26.8% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 464,563 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.