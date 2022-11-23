Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cisco Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSCO. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

