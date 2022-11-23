Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.66 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

NYSE LOW opened at $214.47 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.60.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

