Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Inotiv, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inotiv in a research report issued on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inotiv’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inotiv by 49.6% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inotiv by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Inotiv by 18.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 80,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 8,900 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $198,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
