Analyzing Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 23.28% 13.61% 1.13% TC Bancshares 16.07% 3.15% 0.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

64.4% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Northrim BanCorp and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and TC Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $136.87 million 2.30 $37.52 million $5.10 10.85 TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.68 $2.64 million N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats TC Bancshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and text banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, business employee purchase cards, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage brokerage services. As of January 28, 2022, the company operated 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Soldotna, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.