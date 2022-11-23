Kohl’s Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Kohl’s Trading Up 4.2 %

KSS opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 67.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $937,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

