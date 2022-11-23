Contrasting EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EVI Industries and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of ?. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $267.32 million 0.94 $4.09 million $0.35 57.14 XpresSpa Group $73.73 million 0.00 $3.35 million ($0.04) N/A

This table compares EVI Industries and XpresSpa Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group. XpresSpa Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 1.72% 4.24% 2.28% XpresSpa Group -3.55% -3.58% -2.82%

Volatility & Risk

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVI Industries beats XpresSpa Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVI Industries

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About XpresSpa Group

(Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

