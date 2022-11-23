Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 million, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 0.51. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,366,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.