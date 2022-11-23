Critical Review: Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) vs. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Moleculin Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moleculin Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.30%. Moleculin Biotech has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 672.06%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 11.41% 3.81% 3.05% Moleculin Biotech N/A -39.62% -36.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Moleculin Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Moleculin Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $561.35 million 1.96 $58.27 million $1.73 16.94 Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$15.89 million ($0.87) -1.56

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Moleculin Biotech. Moleculin Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats Moleculin Biotech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products. It offers its products for various therapeutic categories comprising allergy, analgesic, antibacterial, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antiemetic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antiplatelet agent, antipyretic, cardiovascular, CNS, corticosteroid, cosmetic, cough and cold, dermatology, diuretic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laxative, narcotics, neuropathic pain, neuropsychiatric, sedative/hypnotic, and topical anti-neoplastic. The company provides its products in the form of capsule, cream, drops, emulsion, gel/gel kit, granules, injectable, lotion, oil, ointment, paste, powder/powder for solution, rectal suppository, shampoo, solution/solution for infusion, spray, suspension, syrup, tablets, toothpaste and mouthwash, topical foam, and topical solution. It distributes and sells its products directly to wholesalers, retail drug store chains, food chains, hospitals, mass merchandisers, grocery chains, and other direct purchasers and customers, as well as healthcare institutions and private pharmacies. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Exclusive Group Ltd.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors and pediatric brain tumors, as well as pancreatic cancer and other malignancies. It also develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066 for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and WP1122 to treat glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19. The company has partnership and collaboration agreements with MD Anderson; Animal Life Sciences, LLC; and WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp z.o.o. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

