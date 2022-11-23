Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ FFHL opened at $7.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.98.
Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.
Fuwei Films Company Profile
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
