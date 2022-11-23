Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.51. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

