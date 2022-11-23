Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
GLMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.51. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
