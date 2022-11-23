StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBT. Wedbush cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GBT opened at $68.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Blood Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,640,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,244.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 182,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 169,220 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

