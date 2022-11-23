Talkspace (TALK) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Talkspace to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Talkspace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 129 274 0 2.65

Valuation and Earnings

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 126.14%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 118.27%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Talkspace and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.11 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.04

Talkspace’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

