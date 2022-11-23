StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $111.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 40.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

