StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $111.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.34.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
