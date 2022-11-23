Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.22. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.
About Symbolic Logic
Featured Stories
