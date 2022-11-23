Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $5.87 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,025 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 77,792,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,441 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,180 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.78 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

