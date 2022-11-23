DA Davidson Increases Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Price Target to $9.00

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Stock Up 4.2 %

DXLG stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.63 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%.

In other Destination XL Group news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Destination XL Group news, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 202,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,182. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,983 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $456,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.