Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) PT Raised to $10.50

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million during the quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $473,989.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Destination XL Group news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 52,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $322,192.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,086.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $473,989.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,497 shares of company stock worth $1,223,182. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Further Reading

