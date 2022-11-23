Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Evergy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Evergy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after buying an additional 133,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.