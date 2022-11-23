StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of EKSO opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.85. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

