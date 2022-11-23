StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of EKSO opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.85. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.54.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
