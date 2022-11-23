Morgan Stanley Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $20.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.96.
DraftKings Stock Up 2.8 %
DKNG opened at $14.69 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.77.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
