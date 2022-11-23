StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.07 on Monday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.
About Eltek
