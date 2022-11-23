Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EFSC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $54.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.