StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

