StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
