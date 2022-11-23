The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $24.07 Average PT from Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Wendy’s to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Wendy’s by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 34,819 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 398.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 11.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

