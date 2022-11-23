The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $35.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

IPG stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

