Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $44.03.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Brinker International by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,424 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,025,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,113,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Stories

