Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $104.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.
TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:TWLO opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $297.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
