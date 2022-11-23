Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.28. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

