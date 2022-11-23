Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of RHP opened at $91.50 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,257,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

