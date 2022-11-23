BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.
BZFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
BuzzFeed Stock Performance
BuzzFeed stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.