BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

BZFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

BuzzFeed stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BuzzFeed by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BuzzFeed by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

