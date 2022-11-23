StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 1.0 %

EBMT opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $147.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

