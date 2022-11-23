StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

DXYN stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

