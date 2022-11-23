StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
DXYN stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
