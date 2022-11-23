Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.92. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

