BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,221,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 118,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.