Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Shares to Split on Friday, November 25th

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) shares are set to split on Friday, November 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 25th.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

WINT stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Windtree Therapeutics to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Windtree Therapeutics

About Windtree Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 559.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.