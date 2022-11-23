Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,221,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 118,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

