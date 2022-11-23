FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bath & Body Works, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $77.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

