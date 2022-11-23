Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Macy’s, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

