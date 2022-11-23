Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Raised to $10.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZYME. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $7.76 on Monday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $488.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 30.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 52,992.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 317,955 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

