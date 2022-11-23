StockNews.com Upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Buy

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $80.11 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $18,430,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,804,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,692,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.