StockNews.com Upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Buy

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.
NYSE TJX opened at $80.11 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $18,430,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,804,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,692,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
