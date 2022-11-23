B. Riley Increases Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Price Target to $60.00

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 380.77% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seabridge Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.2% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,491,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 809,971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,060,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

