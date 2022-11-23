B. Riley Increases Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Price Target to $60.00

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 380.77% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Seabridge Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SA opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.