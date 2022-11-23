Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target at $14.65

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Plains GP by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 901,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.