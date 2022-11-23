Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

