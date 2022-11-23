Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) PT Lowered to €38.00 at Societe Generale

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €43.20 ($44.08) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACXIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered Acciona from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander lowered Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acciona from €185.00 ($188.78) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Acciona Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $180.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average is $187.64. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $154.24 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

